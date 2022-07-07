Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,736 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,266,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

