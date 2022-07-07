Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 332.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Elevation Oncology worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,371.60.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

