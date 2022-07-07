Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 244,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,388,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

