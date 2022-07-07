Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 364,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223,268. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

