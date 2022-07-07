Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,306. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

