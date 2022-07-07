Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. 75,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,925,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $102,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

