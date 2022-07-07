MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $874,455.81 and $16,010.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.57 or 0.99647806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00214126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00226511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00106712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

