McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,484. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

