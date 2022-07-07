McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72,783 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $237,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $252.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average is $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

