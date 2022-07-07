Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

