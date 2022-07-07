Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 223,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

