Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

