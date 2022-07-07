Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $294,815.40 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $294,815.40 and approximately $58,405.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

