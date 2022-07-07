Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $363,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

