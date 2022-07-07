Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MMSI stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
