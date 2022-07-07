MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,638.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $43,638.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,528,793,029 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,711,223 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

