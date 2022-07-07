Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.98 million and $44,687.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,414,267 coins and its circulating supply is 80,414,169 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

