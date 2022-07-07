Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 37,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 568,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Get Meten Holding Group alerts:

About Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.