Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 37,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 568,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
About Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)
