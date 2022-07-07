Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

