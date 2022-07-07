Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 1.3% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.00 ($8.33) and last traded at €8.00 ($8.33). 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.90 ($8.23).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.92.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

