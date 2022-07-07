Metronome Hits 1-Day Volume of $420.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $420.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00134982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

