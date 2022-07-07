MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:CIF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
