MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.