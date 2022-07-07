Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 24225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.