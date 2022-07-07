Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,753. Middleby has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.