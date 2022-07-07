MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $596.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00008706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00216858 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00405215 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,848,635 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

