Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.65 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 122,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 million and a PE ratio of 325.00.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

