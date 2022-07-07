Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $28.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

