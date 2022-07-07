Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of WM opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

