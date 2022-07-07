Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

