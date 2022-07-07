Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 853.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

