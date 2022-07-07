Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of C opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

