Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

