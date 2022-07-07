Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 148.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 144,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

