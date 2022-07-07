Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,532 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

