Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,569 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

