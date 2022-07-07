Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.71 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

