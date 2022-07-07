Mizuho Trims Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Target Price to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

ESI stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

