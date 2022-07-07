Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MNTS stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Momentus has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 1,648.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 537,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

