monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 11.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $120.84. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 383,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.36.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.