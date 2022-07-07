Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Purchases 2,688 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

