Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.42

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1,689.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 352.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $788.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00598510 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

