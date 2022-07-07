Morgan Stanley Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $54.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,013.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

