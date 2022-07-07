Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $298.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $282.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

