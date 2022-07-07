Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13,574.88

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £135.75 ($164.38) and traded as high as £136 ($164.69). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £134 ($162.27), with a volume of 3,866 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 102.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £136.92. The firm has a market cap of £526.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 250 ($3.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

