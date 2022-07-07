mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,475.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $32,475.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,424.22 or 1.00163927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

