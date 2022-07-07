Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.10

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 126194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($286.46) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($277.08) to €270.00 ($281.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

