MVL (MVL) Reaches One Day Volume of $511,778.00

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, MVL has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $99.02 million and $511,778.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars.

