MXC Price Hits $0.0798 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MXC has a market cap of $210.85 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

