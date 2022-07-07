Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

