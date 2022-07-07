Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $500,774.17 and approximately $921.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

