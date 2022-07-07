Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,330 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 27,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,526. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.